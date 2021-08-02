Watch: Turkey sees 'mysterious' meteor explosion that made the sky bright green

The residents of Izmir were absolutely taken aback by an explosion in the sky that occurred in Turkey.

It also became brilliant green for a few seconds, according to accounts.

Turkish social media users posted footage of what they described as a "meteor" heading towards the ground, which caused an explosion above and temporarily changed the sky's colour.

People began to speculate in the comments when a Twitter user by the name of Halil Ibrahim Cakan posted a video of this magical scene.

A ball of fire is seen falling from the sky in the footage.

It erupts into a dazzling brilliance as it hides behind the clouds for a brief period, turning the entire sky green.

A user named Ehsan Elahi wrote, 'A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from a satellite. Notice the fire as meteor enters the earth's atmosphere.'

Dr Hasan Ali Dal, a Turkish astronomy professor, did, however, bring the thrill factor down a tad with his assumptions.

He stated that meteors tend to heat up when they approach the earth's atmosphere, according to LADBible.

(With inputs from agencies)