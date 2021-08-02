Watch: Turkey sees 'mysterious' meteor explosion that made the sky bright green

The video shows a ball of fire plummeting from the sky. Photograph:( Twitter )
Turkish social media users shared videos of what they called 'a meteor' coming towards the ground resulting in a blast above and changed the sky's colour for a few seconds.
The residents of Izmir were absolutely taken aback by an explosion in the sky that occurred in Turkey.
It also became brilliant green for a few seconds, according to accounts.
Turkish social media users posted footage of what they described as a "meteor" heading towards the ground, which caused an explosion above and temporarily changed the sky's colour.
People began to speculate in the comments when a Twitter user by the name of Halil Ibrahim Cakan posted a video of this magical scene.
Uzaylılar size sesleniyorum. Siz de gelin tam olsun...#meteor #izmir pic.twitter.com/GrSiNUwxjc— Halil İbrahim Çakan (@h_ibrahimcakan) July 31, 2021
A ball of fire is seen falling from the sky in the footage.
It erupts into a dazzling brilliance as it hides behind the clouds for a brief period, turning the entire sky green.
A user named Ehsan Elahi wrote, 'A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from a satellite. Notice the fire as meteor enters the earth's atmosphere.'
A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from satellite 🛰️. Notice the fire 🔥 as meteor enters Earth's atmosphere, you will see same effects in next videos in this thread.— Ehsan Elahi (@VerySmartEhsan) August 1, 2021
1/5 👇 pic.twitter.com/m4S1vdQdAw
Dr Hasan Ali Dal, a Turkish astronomy professor, did, however, bring the thrill factor down a tad with his assumptions.
He stated that meteors tend to heat up when they approach the earth's atmosphere, according to LADBible.
Meteor fell on #Izmir city southern #Turkey 😱#TurkeyNeedsHelp pic.twitter.com/C89r8A4iOF— A ز a n🥀 (@Aladdin_Hu_Me) August 2, 2021
(With inputs from agencies)