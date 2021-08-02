Watch: Turkey sees 'mysterious' meteor explosion that made the sky bright green

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Aug 02, 2021, 05:21 PM(IST)

The video shows a ball of fire plummeting from the sky. Photograph:( Twitter )

Turkish social media users shared videos of what they called 'a meteor' coming towards the ground resulting in a blast above and changed the sky's colour for a few seconds. 

The residents of Izmir were absolutely taken aback by an explosion in the sky that occurred in Turkey.

It also became brilliant green for a few seconds, according to accounts.

Turkish social media users posted footage of what they described as a "meteor" heading towards the ground, which caused an explosion above and temporarily changed the sky's colour. 

People began to speculate in the comments when a Twitter user by the name of Halil Ibrahim Cakan posted a video of this magical scene.

A ball of fire is seen falling from the sky in the footage.

It erupts into a dazzling brilliance as it hides behind the clouds for a brief period, turning the entire sky green. 

A user named Ehsan Elahi wrote, 'A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from a satellite. Notice the fire as meteor enters the earth's atmosphere.'

Dr Hasan Ali Dal, a Turkish astronomy professor, did, however, bring the thrill factor down a tad with his assumptions.

He stated that meteors tend to heat up when they approach the earth's atmosphere, according to LADBible.

(With inputs from agencies)

