Top 10 world news: CDC warns Delta variant more lethal, UK watchdog & ‘no jab, no job’ policy and more

The US Centers for Sickness Control and Prevention (CDC) in an internal paper warns that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more lethal and can also be transmitted by vaccinated people. Furthermore, the paper stated that unvaccinated people had a greater chance of becoming seriously ill or dying than those who had been vaccinated.

In other news, as a result of a UK government minister's apparent support for 'no jab, no job' policies, Britain's equality watchdog Equality and Human Rights Commission has called on companies to be 'proportionate' and 'non-discriminatory' adding that they must make provision for those, who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

In an internal paper, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Delta COVID-19 strain can be passed on even by those who have been vaccinated, and that it can cause more serious illness than previous coronavirus strains.

UK's equalities watchdog has issued a warning to employers nationwide to be 'proportionate' and non-discriminatory after a government minister appeared to support 'no jab, no job' policies.

RSF denounces China's 'hypocritical stance' after China calls BBC a 'bad-mouthing broadcasting corporation'

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has slammed Beijing for taking a "hypocritical stance" after the Chinese government accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of broadcasting "fake news" about the flood in Henan, China.

China faces worst COVID-19 outbreak since Wuhan; surge of Delta variant in 15 cities

According to official media on Friday, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has caused a sudden surge in cases in China, with clusters of positive cases reported in 15 cities, including Beijing.

Mercer Street tanker attack blamed on Iran; Israel demands 'tough response'

Israel's foreign minister blamed Iran for the attack on a petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman that killed one Brits and one Romanian on Thursday, in an incident he said deserved a harsh response.

Pakistani women lawmakers stand up for rights, demand rapists’ public hanging

A majority of women lawmakers, from both the opposition and treasury benches in Pakistan's National Assembly, on Friday unanimously demanded the execution of rapists to curb the rising number of complaints of abuse against women and children.

IVF doctor who used own sperm told to pay $10 million to victims

A proposed-class-action settlement of C$13.375 million ($10 million) will benefit the hundreds of victims of a disgraced Canadian fertility doctor, including more than a dozen children conceived using his sperm.