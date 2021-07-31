Watchdog warns businesses over ‘no jab, no job’ policies in UK 

After a UK government’s minister appeared to have backed 'no jab, no job' policies, the country’s equalities watchdog has warned businesses in the country to be 'proportionate' and 'non-discriminatory'.

As the world is still struggling against coronavirus pandemic, these policies could have allowed the businesses to compel employees to get vaccinated for securing their jobs.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it understood firms will want to protect their staff and their customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but it advises them to take other factors into consideration.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, had suggested it is a good idea for people to be double jabbed before returning to the office but it will not be required by legislation.

“Employers are right to want to protect their staff and their customers, particularly in contexts where people are at risk, such as care homes. However, requirements must be proportionate, non-discriminatory and make provision for those, who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons,” said an EHRC spokesman.

Not just this, the UK government may also be planning to make vaccines compulsory for university students. The country has reopened the economy completely and abandoned all Covid-related rules recently.

