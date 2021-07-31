Pakistani women lawmakers stand up for rights, demand rapists’ public hanging  

In Pakistan’s National Assembly, around all women lawmakers, comprising both of treasury and opposition benches, unanimously demanded public hanging of rapists on Friday in a bid to keep a check on rising harassment cases and abuse of women and children in the country.

Women members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) made the demand in the National Assembly.

PML-N lawmaker Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, said, “We 69 women MNAs demand quick judgement in rape cases and public hanging of rapists.”

These lawmakers also sought formation of a parliamentary committee for a review of rape cases happening in the country.

On the floor of the house, PTI lawmaker Asma Qadeer, broke into tears while sharing concern over the rising cases of rape of women and children. Qadeer said, “If Pakistan has to be run, then rapists and killers must be hanged in public. We will not let the country be run in the way it is being run.”

She also talked about the recent one in Islamabad where a woman, Noor Muqaddam, was slaughtered by her 'friend' Zahir Jaffer.

