Biden appoints Pak-origin Khizr Khan as chief of religious freedom commission 

US President Joe Biden has chosen Pakistani-origin Khizr Khan as commissioner (head) of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, said White House in a statement on Friday.

During the last year's US presidential elections, Khan had endorsed Biden. As per a CNN report, the White House recognises Khan as 'an advocate for religious freedom as a core element of human dignity’.

The White House also said, “Khizr Khan devotes a substantial amount of his time to providing legal services to veterans, men and women serving in uniform, and their families. Today's announcement underscores the president's commitment to build an administration that looks like America and reflects people of all faiths."

Recently, US President Joe Biden seems to be poised to nominate Caroline Kennedy as the country’s ambassador to Australia. It could be one of the highest-profile envoy selections by the White House.

In the Obama administration, the daughter of former President John F Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, had served as ambassador to Japan.

Kennedy is an ally, donor and longtime friend of Biden, who endorsed the President's candidacy early in the campaign. She also spoke last summer at the Democratic convention.

A spokesperson of White House declined to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)