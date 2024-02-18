Top 10 world news: 'Bruises' on Navalny's body; world 'assured' of Modi's 3rd term; and more

The body of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's critic, Alexei Navalny, was found on Sunday and it showed signs of bruises and use of force, as reported by media outlets. Indian PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a mega party event that he had already received invitations to foreign countries scheduled way ahead of the upcoming general elections, reflecting the world's confidence about his return to power. Also, US has threatened to veto an Algerian proposal at the UNSC to force an urgent humanitarian pause in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Alexei Navalny’s body has been found, which shows signs of bruises and use of force, reported several media outlets citing paramedics.

The US has signalled it would veto an Algerian push at the UN Security Council (UNSC) to demand an urgent ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

When ex-US President Donald Trump woke up on Saturday (Feb 17), his total legal debt obligations had soared to over half a billion dollars.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his closing address at the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Convention on Sunday (Feb 18) called upon his fellow party members to distinguish rajneeti [politics] from rashtra neeti [nation building].

Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian forces shelled and fired missiles at a number of cities in eastern Ukraine Saturday night (Feb 17), killing at least three people.

The chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force made an urgent visit to Iraq in late January and forced allied militant groups to halt attacks on US troops, Reuters reported Sunday (Feb 18).

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Haryana government on Saturday (Feb 17) extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts by two more days.

England captain Ben Stokes feels his team can still make a comeback in the five-match Test series after a 434-run loss in the third Test in Rajkot.

New parents on the block! Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. After a lot of rumours, the couple confirmed the big news on Sunday (Feb 18).