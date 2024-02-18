Baby on the way! Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy with a cute picture

New parents in the block! Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. After a lot of rumours, the couple confirmed the big news on Sunday (Feb 18).

Varun announced that they were all set to start a new chapter of their life with the adorable photo that was quick to take the internet by storm. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, ''We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love ❤️.''

The Bawaal actor shared the news on social media with a monochrome picture showing him kneeling as he kissed his wife Natasha's growing baby bump. The photo also showed the couple's dog, Joey. In the picture, the soon-to-be parents are twinning in white. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) × Soon after Varun shared the joyous news, his friends from the industry were quick to congratulate the couple

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations u guys. welcome to the best hood!”

Actor Sonam Kapoor added, “Omg so cute … .”

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world.”

Varun tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021. Varun and Natasha, who are one of the most adorable couples in Tinsel Town, have known each other since childhood.