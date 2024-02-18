Baby on the way! Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy with a cute picture
Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021. Varun and Natasha, who are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town, have known each other since childhood.
New parents in the block! Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. After a lot of rumours, the couple confirmed the big news on Sunday (Feb 18).
Varun announced that they were all set to start a new chapter of their life with the adorable photo that was quick to take the internet by storm. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, ''We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love ❤️.''
The Bawaal actor shared the news on social media with a monochrome picture showing him kneeling as he kissed his wife Natasha's growing baby bump. The photo also showed the couple's dog, Joey. In the picture, the soon-to-be parents are twinning in white.
Soon after Varun shared the joyous news, his friends from the industry were quick to congratulate the couple
Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations u guys. welcome to the best hood!”
Actor Sonam Kapoor added, “Omg so cute … .”
Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world.”
On the work front, Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The movie was released on Amazon Prime. He's currently working on the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood action series Citadel.