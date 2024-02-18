Israel-Hamas war: US threatens to veto ceasefire proposal at UNSC for third time

The US has signalled it would veto an Algerian push at the UN Security Council (UNSC) to demand an urgent ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The vote at the 15-member body is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Feb 20) and the draft of the proposal was put forward two weeks ago. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the text could sabotage ongoing “sensitive negotiations” aimed at hammering out a peace deal.

For Algeria’s proposal to get adopted, at least nine members need to vote in favour, in addition to no vetoes by the permanent members—US, UK, China, Russia and France.

“The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield says in a statement Saturday.

US already vetoed two proposals

Since the war in Gaza began after the Oct 7 attacks, the US has vetoed two proposals aimed at forcing a humanitarian peace deal. The US has abstained twice when proposals were tabled regarding boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza and calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

What negotiations are going on?

As per media reports, the US diplomats are engaging intensely with those from Israel, Qatar and Egypt to seek a peace deal and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"It is critical that other parties give this process the best odds of succeeding, rather than push measures that put it – and the opportunity for an enduring resolution of hostilities – in jeopardy," Thomas-Greenfield was quoted as saying.

Arab nations support Algerian proposal

Last Wednesday, several Arab nations showed confidence in the Algerian proposal amid the looming ground invasion of Rafah by Israel.

In a press briefing alongside other members, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, urged the UN to act and said the group believes there is “massive” support for the proposed resolution.

The US maintains all nations should act together to further build pressure on Hamas and convince it to accept the offer on the table.