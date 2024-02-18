PM Modi says world is assured he is returning for third term in power: Top points

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his closing address at the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Convention on Sunday (Feb 18) called upon his fellow party members to distinguish politics [rajneeti] from nation building [rashtra neeti].

"Hum rajneeti ke liye nahin rashtra neeti ke liye nikle hain". (We are in power for nation building, not politics)," Modi said in New Delhi in his address to his BJP office bearers.

World is assured that I am returning for third term: PM Modi

Pointing towards the global optimism over his return to power after elections this summer, Modi said that he has already received invites to visit foreign nations for July, August and September. At BJP's national convention meet in Delhi, Indian PM Modi recalls his UAE, Qatar visit; Points to turn around in ties with West Asian Countries which are "at thr best" as "we write new chapters in ties" pic.twitter.com/kqlDm0VvMT — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 18, 2024 ×

Gave India a scam-free governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term in power in the country's national elections later this year, said that in his decade in power since 2014, India got scam-free governance.

"Everyone now knows that we freed the country from the scourge of mega scams and terror attacks. We worked sincerely to improve the lives of the poor and the middle class. People keep telling me 'You have achieved so much and fulfilled all major promises. Why are you still working hard?'," Modi said.

Ram Temple's opening ended wait spanning centuries: PM Modi

Speaking about the opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said that his government in New Delhi has "demonstrated the courage of conviction and grit to accomplish tasks that had been pending for decades. The construction and opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya brought an end to a wait spanning centuries."

Got back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan: PM Modi

Pointing to the tumultuous weeks after the Taliban stormed to power in Afghanistan after a hasty American exit, PM Modi said that his government got back the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh faith's most sacred text, from Afghanistan at the peak of the crisis.

Also watch | India: 'Our resolve is a developed India,' says PM Modi at BJP National Council meeting in New Delhi × Modi also reflected on the improved quota for Indian Muslim pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Got back Guru Granth Sahib back from Afghanistan with all respect, improved Haj visit, especially for women, says PM Modi at BJP's National convention meet in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JIBMf7FeI0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 18, 2024 × Modi also took a dig at the Opposition and claimed that no one can beat them in making false promises. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been in power since 2014 and is seeking a third term in power with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leadership face.