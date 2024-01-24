Top 10 world news: Bomb scare at Delhi airport, Russian military plane crash, and more

In the latest, Russia announced that a military transport plane, IL-76, crashed in the western Belgorod region, adjacent to Ukraine, resulting in the tragic death of all 74 people aboard. In other news, Delhi airport is on high alert following a bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax. Additionally, A whopping fine of ₹1.10 crore approximately (USD 132,000) has been imposed on Air India for safety violations amid a series of incidents of flight irregularities.

Click on the headlines for more.

Russia said on Wednesday (Jan 24) that an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, killing all 74 on board. Russian authorities said that the aircraft was carrying at least 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three guards.

Delhi airport is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat call related to a flight from Darbhanga to Delhi on Wednesday (Jan 24). Upon investigation, it was revealed to be a false alarm.

As many as 39 people have died after a fire broke out in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in China on Wednesday (Jan 24), according to the local government. The fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area in the afternoon, as per officials of the Yushui district of Jiangxi province.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (Jan 24) declared that he would ensure that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets arrested after the Lok Sabha election, scheduled later this year.

NASA has captured images of the ancient volcanic fissures in Iceland that cracked open, spewing red-hot lava and posing a significant threat to towns, particularly Grindavik, where evacuations took place.

The most recent eruption on January 14 intensified fears as it engulfed homes shortly after villagers had been safely relocated.

The Los Angeles Times laid off nearly 115 journalists in one go over a Zoom call amid the company's financial turbulence.

With the layoffs, the newspaper cut down 20 per cent of its newsroom staff. Its owner and billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong said that the layoffs were important to make the newspaper sustainable and refused to accept that the company was in any kind of turmoil.

Boeing, currently under intense scrutiny after the mid-air fuselage panel blowout incident involving a 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines, encountered further trouble as the nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet, operated by Delta Air Lines, dislodged and rolled away during the aircraft's lineup for takeoff at Atlanta's international airport on Saturday (Jan 20).

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex will be made available to both the Hindu and the Muslim sides, a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi said on Wednesday (Jan 24) in the significant development in the ongoing case.

Air India, the country's former national carrier now owned by the Tata Group, will have to shell out Rs 1.1 crore (about USD 132,000) in fines after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spotted a safety violation. DGCA, India's civil aviation regulator was investigating Air India following a safety report filed by an airline employee. The report alleges safety violations on certain "long-range terrain critical routes".

A man was arrested by the police on Tuesday (Jan 23) hours after he confessed to starting a fire in a building in South Africa last year while trying to hide a murder committed by him.