Indian aviation regulator imposes hefty fine on Air India over safety violation

Air India, the country's former national carrier now owned by the Tata Group, will have to shell out Rs 1.1 crore (about USD 132,000) in fines after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spotted a safety violation. DGCA, India's civil aviation regulator was investigating Air India following a safety report filed by an airline employee. The report alleges safety violations on certain "long-range terrain critical routes".

ANI reported that the inquiry by the regulator indicated non-compliance by Air India. The DCGA had then issued a Show Cause Notice to Air India Limited.

"In response, DGCA has taken enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on M/s Air India," DGCA said.

“Pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by M/s Air India on certain long range terrain critical routes, DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations," the regulator said.

"And whereas a comprehensive investigation was carried out with respect to said operations of Air India on B-777 (200 LR) aircraft leased from Delta airlines with 12 minutes chemical passenger oxygen system on BOM/BLR-SFO route," the order stated.

DGCA has said that the response from Air India was examined against statutory provisions and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-specified performance limits. This, said the regulator, led to revelation of discrepancies in operations of leased aircraft.

The safety violation complaint received by DGCA was in connected with flights operated on Mumbai/Bengaluru-San Francisco routes. Leased Boeing B777 aircraft were used on this route November 2022 onwards, said media reports.