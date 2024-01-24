Russia says military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

“At about 11.00 Moscow time, an Il-76 plane crashed during a scheduled flight in the Belgorod region. On board were 65 captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members of the aircraft and three accompanying persons,” the release says.



A commission of the Russian Military Space Forces flew to the scene of the emergency to investigate the causes of the disaster.