Ukraine officials claim Russian missile strike damages gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Oleh Synehubov, who is the Kharkiv region governor, said on Telegram that the Russian missile strikes on Tuesday (Jan 23). Ukrainian authorities revealed that seven people were killed and dozens wounded after a wave of Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other cities.

Residential buildings were set ablaze and some were reduced to rubble. Meanwhile, the state energy firm Naftogaz said the attack also damaged a gas pipeline in Kharkiv. The crews of the Kharkiv branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC were able to put out the fire.

Naftogaz said that the Russians struck a medium-pressure gas pipeline. The energy ministry reported that thousands of residents were left without power after electricity infrastructure was damaged.

The energy firm reported that the gas supply to Kharkiv residents will be resumed as soon as all the consequences of the Russian attack are eliminated and repairs are completed.

It said, "Emergency dispatch teams of Naftogaz immediately began to eliminate the accident. Work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated, and the fire has been stopped."

"This winter, there have been no similarly large-scale attacks on the gas distribution sector in the city," Naftogaz added.

Images and videos were shared on social media forums and the news agency Reuters reported that it was able to confirm the location as Kharkiv. The news agency said that it matched the video with the selfie video filmed at the same scene by a Kharkiv military member.

Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles, including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles, as part of the barrage. He added that his forces had shot down 21.

Ukrinform report stated that the preliminarily information revealed that at least eight explosions were heard in Kharkiv around 7:15 am (local time) and added Russian troops used X-22 missiles.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in the attack that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts of the city.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos