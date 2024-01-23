Apple settles Russian antitrust fine of $13.7 million: Report

In a resolution to an ongoing dispute, US tech giant Apple has reportedly paid a substantial fine of 1.2 billion roubles ($13.65 million) to Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

This is based on a Reuters.

The fine was imposed over allegations of Apple's abuse of its dominant market position in relation to in-app payments. The FAS revealed that Apple made the payment on January 19, and the funds have since been transferred to Russia's federal budget.

The fine is a result of a previous ruling where the FAS asserted that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system provided its own products with a competitive advantage.

Apple, in response, had "respectfully disagreed" with the FAS ruling. The tech giant, which did not provide immediate comments on Monday, has been entangled in antitrust cases, with this fine following a $12.1-million payment in February 2023 over another antitrust dispute related to its dominance in the mobile apps market.

The FAS's move comes against the backdrop of Russia's tense relations with foreign technology companies, particularly regarding concerns over unlawful content and the failure to store user data locally.

Disputes with tech giants have escalated since Russia dispatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022. In response to the conflict, Apple temporarily halted all product sales in Russia and restricted its Apple Pay service in the country.