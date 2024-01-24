'Hazard remains high': NASA captures images of new lava-emitting fissures in Iceland

NASA has captured images of the ancient volcanic fissures in Iceland that cracked open, spewing red-hot lava and posing a significant threat to towns, particularly Grindavik, where evacuations took place.

The most recent eruption on January 14 intensified fears as it engulfed homes shortly after villagers had been safely relocated.

The region has been on high alert since December due to a series of eruptions, leaving Grindavik in a precarious position.

However, the Icelandic Met Office has warned that the peril is far from over, with ongoing risks of fault movements, unpredictable lava flows, and the sudden emergence of new fissures.

NASA's Landsat 9 satellite captured the unfolding crisis by using a thermal infrared sensor. A recently released map depicts the substantial heat emanating from the fractured land surface near Grindavik. The image vividly shows the massive fissures filled with intensely hot lava.

Despite recent evacuations, Grindavik remains susceptible to additional fault movements and unpredictable lava flows. The NASA data, collected on January 16, reveals ground deformation of up to 1.4 metres (4.6 feet) beneath Grindavik due to magma movement. Experts caution that the area may experience cyclical bursts of volcanic activity, underscoring the persistent dangers.

Last month, the eruption in the Svartsengi volcanic system heightened tensions. Beginning on December 18, it prompted the evacuation of Grindavik's 4,000 residents and the closure of the popular tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Iceland's unique geological position

Positioned between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland faces heightened seismic and volcanic activity. As these two colossal plates move in opposite directions, the country remains a dynamic hotspot for geological phenomena, adding to the ongoing challenges posed by natural forces.