LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Delhi airport on high alert following bomb threat call for Darbhanga to Delhi flight

New DelhiEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
main img
File photo of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Photograph:(Others)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Bomb scare: Delhi airport is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat call. 

Delhi airport was on high alert after receiving a bomb threat call related to a flight from Darbhanga to Delhi on Wednesday (Jan 24). Upon investigation, it was revealed to be a false alarm.

A complete emergency was declared at 5:50 pm at IGI Airport due to a bomb threat call received regarding a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi. 

The aircraft touched down at the airport at 6:04 pm. Passengers disembarked, and the plane was positioned in an isolated bay for screening. All essential safety measures were implemented to ensure the passengers' security.

(More information to follow)