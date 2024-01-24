Delhi airport on high alert following bomb threat call for Darbhanga to Delhi flight

Delhi airport was on high alert after receiving a bomb threat call related to a flight from Darbhanga to Delhi on Wednesday (Jan 24). Upon investigation, it was revealed to be a false alarm.

A complete emergency was declared at 5:50 pm at IGI Airport due to a bomb threat call received regarding a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi.

The aircraft touched down at the airport at 6:04 pm. Passengers disembarked, and the plane was positioned in an isolated bay for screening. All essential safety measures were implemented to ensure the passengers' security.