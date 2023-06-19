Top 10 world news: Blinken says US, China want to stabilise ties, IndiGo seals biggest ever deal, and more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Beijing, addressed a press conference on Monday (June 19) following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the conference, Blinken said that the US and China both want to stabilise ties. On the other hand, a submersible, which was meant to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic, went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, UK-based news outlet BBC reported on Monday (June 19).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Beijing, addressed a press conference on Monday (June 19) following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the conference, Blinken said that the US and China both want to stabilise ties. "In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters.

A submersible, which was meant to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic, went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, UK-based news outlet BBC reported on Monday (June 19). The Boston Coastguard told the media outlet that currently, a search and rescue operation was underway to find the submersible.

Indian budget carrier IndiGo said on Monday (June 19) that it had ordered a record 500 A320 planes from French manufacturer Airbus. This has eclipsed Air India's purchase of 470 jets earlier this year and has set a new record. The multi-billion dollar purchase is the largest ever by number of aircraft.

Nearly 100 people have died in India's Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar over the past few days amid rising heat. As per media reports, the death toll is between 96 and 98. Out of the fatalities reported, 54 deaths were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The authorities found that most of those who died were over the age of 60, while others had pre-existing health conditions that were exacerbated by the intense heat, the Associated Press reported.

Eleven suspects allegedly involved in trafficking Pakistani people to Europe through West Asia (Middle East) and Africa were arrested by Pakistan authorities in the latest crackdown that comes in the wake of several losing their lives in the recent Greece boat tragedy.

American singer-songwriter Bleta Rexha, who goes by the stage name Bebe Rexha, is currently touring across North America for her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour. On Sunday, she was performing in New York City when something disastrous happened. As she was walking on the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17, a fan threw a phone at the singer and she got seriously injured on stage. A video of the same has surfaced online and is currently going viral.

At least five Palestinians have been killed and 91 others have been wounded after an Israeli military raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health, on Monday (June 19). This comes as the Israeli forces conducted an early morning raid involving an Apache helicopter for the first time in the West Bank in some two decades.

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the Indian government-run shipbuilder, has bagged an international order to design and construct six new-generation 3800 DWT cargo vessels for a Norwegian firm Wilson Shipowning AS.

An American man accused of attacking two women from the United States in the German state of Bavaria, last week, which led to the death of one of them and seriously injured the other has been charged with murder and attempted murder, said the officials. The two women were later identified as recent college graduates from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.