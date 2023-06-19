Germany: American man charged with murder for attack on US women near Neuschwanstein castle

An American man accused of attacking two women from the United States in the German state of Bavaria, last week, which led to the death of one of them and seriously injured the other has been charged with murder and attempted murder, said the officials. The two women were later identified as recent college graduates from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. What we know about the incident and the victims The incident took place on Wednesday (June 14) afternoon near one of Germany’s most popular tourist sights, Neuschwanstein Castle’s Marienbruecke which is a bridge over a gorge close to the castle. According to the German police, one American tourist, later identified as 21-year-old Eva Liu, was allegedly attacked by a 30-year-old American man she had met while hiking.

Liu, who had recently received her bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was allegedly sexually assaulted before being pushed off a steep slope near the castle. In a previous statement, the police had said the 30-year-old man met the two female tourists on a hiking path, he then went on to lure them onto a hidden trail that leads to a viewpoint.

He then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old, this prompted her friend later identified as 22-year-old, Kelsey Chang, to intervene and he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. After the incident, both women were taken to a hospital by helicopter where Liu succumbed to what is being described as serious injuries. As per the initial investigation police also found that Liu fell some 50 metres while a tree reportedly broke Chang’s fall. What do we know about the suspect? So far, the officials in Germany have not revealed the identity of the alleged attacker except that he is 30 years old and also an American tourist. He was arrested shortly after the incident after fleeing from the scene after the crime.

The 30-year-old man, as per police, is currently in jail after a judge in nearby Kempten issued an arrest warrant last week and ordered them to keep him in custody pending a potential indictment. He is currently jailed on charges of murder and attempted murder while he was also initially accused of attempted sexual offence. University of Illinois about the incident Robin Kaler, associate chancellor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, released a statement to the American media which said, “Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang.”

Liu and Chang had both attended high school at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, the school in a statement, as per CNN.

The recent graduates had decided to take a vacation to Germany as a reward for completing their undergraduate college work, as per media reports, when they crossed paths with the 30-year-old man, whom they did not know before. “Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome,” said Kaler.

(With inputs from agencies)





