Germany: Woman killed after attack near Neuschwanstein castle, suspect arrested

German authorities have arrested an American man after he allegedly assaulted two female tourists also from the United States near southern Germany’s Neuschwanstein castle and pushed them down a steep slope. The incident has led to the death of one woman, said the local officials on Thursday (June 15).



What do we know about the incident so far?

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near one of Germany’s most popular tourist sights, Neuschwanstein Castle’s Marienbruecke which is a bridge over a gorge close to the castle. As per the officials, a 30-year-old man allegedly attempted to sexually assault two women and is said to have pushed both of them off a steep slope.

In a statement, the police said that the 30-year-old man met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path, he then went on to lure them onto a hidden trail that leads to a viewpoint. He then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old and the 22-year-old intervened and he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

After the incident, a 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by helicopter but succumbed to what is being described as serious injuries overnight. Meanwhile, her 22-year-old companion who was described as “responsive” is still in the hospital but details about her injuries or condition were not immediately known. According to prosecutors, the 22-year-old remained hospitalised as of Thursday.

“According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offence to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed,” said the local officials. The police also said that the 21-year-old was also pushed down the slope and fell nearly 50 metres.

Where is the suspect?

Police in the German state of Bavaria later said that the alleged attacker is a 30-year-old US national who had fled the scene after the crime was later caught and is in custody. The suspect is also said to be an American tourist, as per the police. The authorities have not identified the victims as well as the suspect.

The 30-year-old man, as per police, is currently in jail after a judge in nearby Kempten issued an arrest warrant on Thursday and ordered them to keep him in custody pending a potential indictment.

The country’s criminal police have taken over the investigation and are looking into suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence. However, their investigation is reportedly being hampered due to the steep terrain where the alleged attack took place.

The police as well as the prosecutors are in the midst of reconstructing exactly how the incident took place, said the officials. Neuschwanstein castle is located in the German state of Bavaria and close to the Austrian border.

(With inputs from agencies)





