Indian govt-run shipyard to build 'future-proof dry cargo vessel' for Norway

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the Indian government-run shipbuilder, has bagged an international order to design and construct six new-generation 3800 DWT cargo vessels for a Norwegian firm Wilson Shipowning AS.

DWT refers to Deadweight Tonnage which is an indication of how much cargo a vessel can carry)

The USD 72 million or Rs 580 crore contract has been signed with an option for additional 8 vessels. First vessel is expected to be delivered by December 2024 and remaining deliveries are to be completed by March 2026.

UCSL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), who also serves as Chairman of UCSL said, “This partnership aligns with our core values of sustainability and innovation, and we are excited to contribute to the development of more eco-friendly transportation solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Wilson with the potential for more future orders.”

The “Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel” designed by Conoship International, Netherlands shall be constructed as an Environment-friendly Diesel Electric vessel ready for installation of wind foil units and battery hybrid systems. These vessels are intended for the transport of general cargo at inland as well as coastal waters of Europe.

Wilson Ship management AS, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway is the largest short-sea fleet in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes dry cargo across Europe. Wilson Ship management AS, has a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

