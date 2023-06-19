Heatwave in India: At least 96 died in UP & Bihar, authorities urge people to stay indoor

At least 96 people died in India's Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar over the past few days amid rising heat.

Out of the 96 fatalities reported, 54 deaths were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The authorities found that most of those who died were over the age of 60, while others had pre-existing health conditions that were exacerbated by the intense heat, the Associated Press reported.

The Ballia district on Sunday (June 18) surpassed the normal temperature of 38 degrees Celsius by reaching 43 degrees Celsius (109 F). The relative humidity was recorded at 25 per cent.

Following this, the officials in the Ballia region warned residents, especially senior citizens and others suffering from other illnesses, to remain indoors during the day.

SK Yadav, a medical officer in the district, said on Sunday that over the past three days, some 300 patients had been admitted to the district's hospitals for various ailments aggravated by the scorching heat. He added that patients above the age of 60 or older were showing symptoms of vomiting, fever, diarrhoea, and breathing difficulties.

Authorities have cancelled the leave applications of many medical personnel and provided additional beds in the emergency wards to accommodate patients.

Never Happened in Ballia

RS Pathak who lost his father on Saturday told AP, "This has never happened in Ballia. I have never seen people dying because of the heat in such large numbers. People fear venturing out. The roads and markets are largely deserted." He added that he witnessed an increase in the number of patients at the hospital emergency ward, where his father was also admitted.

India Meteorological Department's scientist Atul Kumar Singh said that the temperature across Uttar Pradesh is expected to be above normal and no relief is expected in the next 24 hours. The weather agency has issued an alert in some parts.

The state's health minister Brijesh Pathak has opened a probe into the cause of the deaths of so many people in Ballia.

Temperature becomes more intense in Bihar

The scorching heat in Bihar over the last two days has caused some 42 deaths, among which 35 occurred at two hospitals in the state's capital city Patna. Over 200 patients have also been admitted to hospitals suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting are being treated.

On Saturday (June 17), Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius.

India for the last few years has been experiencing extreme heat, especially in April, May and June.

Back in April this year, Mumbai registered 13 deaths at a government event due to heat which prompted some states to close schools for a week.

A study by World Weather Attribution found that a searing heat wave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

However, Delhi and NCR regions saw light rains today (June 19), bringing a slight relief.

(With inputs from agencies)

