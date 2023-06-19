US, China want to stabilise relationship, says Blinken after meeting Xi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Beijing, addressed a press conference on Monday (June 19) following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the conference, Blinken said that the US and China both want to stabilise ties. "In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship," he added.

Blinken said that the US was not trying to economically contain China. The US secretary of state added that he raised concerns with China on Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken also said China promised not to send lethal arms to Russia. Xi meets Blinken, says US & China made progress on many issues Before Blinken's press conference, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Blinken became the first US secretary of state to meet the Chinese President since 2018.

President Xi told Blinken he hoped that the American diplomat's visit to China would stabilise ties between Beijing and Washington. Xi also said that US and China made progress on many issues.

