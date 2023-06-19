Hope Blinken's China visit would stabilise ties between Beijing, Washington: Chinese prez Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (June 19) that he hoped the American diplomat's visit to China would stabilise ties between Beijing and Washington. Xi, who met Blinken, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, said, "I hope that through this visit, Mr Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations," the news agency Reuters reported.

Antony Blinken became the first US secretary of state to meet the Chinese President since 2018. This meeting comes after Blinken held extensive discussions with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday, and foreign minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

More details will be added soon.



