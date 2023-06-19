Caught on camera! Fan throws phone at Bebe Rexha during concert; singer gets 3 stitches on face

American singer-songwriter Bleta Rexha, who goes by the stage name Bebe Rexha, is currently touring across North America for her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour. On Sunday, she was performing in New York City when some disastrous happened.

As she was walking on the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17, a fan threw a phone at the singer and she got seriously injured on stage. A video of the same has surfaced online and is currently going viral.

Bebe Rexha had to be rushed off stage to receive medical treatment. Ending the concert early, the singer waved at her fans and immediately left for the medical facility. A meet and greet session that was supposed to take place after the concert also had to be cancelled.

Later, Pop Base tweeted that the singer's mother says she needed three stitches due to the injuries she sustained. Check out the post below!

Bebe Rexha’s mother reveals that she had to get three stitches after someone in the audience threw a phone at her head during her concert. pic.twitter.com/6QjnlaIM5d — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2023

Fans of the singer took to the micro-blogging site to express their concern and frustration, calling out the attacker and offering their condolences to the singer.

"She’s seriously so unproblematic and I hope they stay in jail," one fan tweeted. "Y’all act like y’all got no home training at these concerts," another posted.

As of yet, the singer or her team hasn't revealed how the incident will impact the remainder of her tour. There've not been any changes in the schedule so far.

The attack on the American singer comes after a spate of dramatic onstage incidents grabbed headlines over the weekend. Legendary US rapper Big Pokey died after suddenly collapsing on stage while performing at a bar in Texas. He was just 45 years old. Meanwhile, on Saturday, singer Robbie Williams momentarily paused his concert to catch his breath. He admitted that he was suffering from long Covid symptoms.

