Alia Bhatt turns heads at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil

Alia Bhatt, the fashionista of Bollywood, continues to make waves in the international entertainment world with her sheer flamboyance. After captivating audiences at the prestigious Met Gala and a Gucci event in Korea, she jetted off to Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event, where her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, was the talk of the town.

Alia Drops the Trailer of Heart of Stone on Instagram:

On Sunday morning, social media was abuzz as Alia Bhatt revealed the much-anticipated trailer for Heart Of Stone alongside her co-star Gal Gadot during Netflix's Tudum event. The event marked another milestone in her career, as she steps into the world of Hollywood with this action-thriller.

Alia Bhatt Looking Stunning in a Forest Green Dress:

As the Tudum event came to a close, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some stunning pictures of herself on the red carpet. Dressed in a beautiful green gown by Herve Leger, she looked absolutely radiant. The fitted bodice with a ruffled peplum and a long slim skirt accentuated her figure, while the shoulder straps and center back slit added an element of drama to her ensemble.