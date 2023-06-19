Alia Bhatt turns heads at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil
Story highlights
Alia Bhatt stuns in a captivating forest green ensemble at Netflix's Tudum event, showcasing her impeccable fashion prowess and leaving fans in awe.
Alia Bhatt stuns in a captivating forest green ensemble at Netflix's Tudum event, showcasing her impeccable fashion prowess and leaving fans in awe.
Alia Bhatt, the fashionista of Bollywood, continues to make waves in the international entertainment world with her sheer flamboyance. After captivating audiences at the prestigious Met Gala and a Gucci event in Korea, she jetted off to Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event, where her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, was the talk of the town.
Alia Drops the Trailer of Heart of Stone on Instagram:
On Sunday morning, social media was abuzz as Alia Bhatt revealed the much-anticipated trailer for Heart Of Stone alongside her co-star Gal Gadot during Netflix's Tudum event. The event marked another milestone in her career, as she steps into the world of Hollywood with this action-thriller.
Alia Bhatt Looking Stunning in a Forest Green Dress:
As the Tudum event came to a close, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some stunning pictures of herself on the red carpet. Dressed in a beautiful green gown by Herve Leger, she looked absolutely radiant. The fitted bodice with a ruffled peplum and a long slim skirt accentuated her figure, while the shoulder straps and center back slit added an element of drama to her ensemble.
With her flawless makeup featuring a natural look with nude eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick, Alia's beauty was on full display. She completed her look with loose open tresses styled in a trendy side partition, exuding elegance and charm.
Reactions to her post:
Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude to Brazil in her post, captioning it, "Obrigado Brazil… Thank you for all the love! You have my heart." It didn't take long for her fans to respond with adoration, as the post quickly went viral. It garnered over 1 million likes and was flooded with compliments on her style and beauty.
Among the admirers was Alia's friend and renowned designer, Prabal Gurung, who expressed his love with heart emojis in her post. Alia's fashion choices have been a hot topic lately, and this appearance further solidified her status as a style icon. From boxy blazers to cropped waistcoats, she has been showcasing edgy, bold, and glamorous looks, setting new trends with every ensemble.
Alia's Looks:
Her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, deserves credit for curating Alia's versatile and stunning outfits. Through her styling, Priyanka has celebrated Alia's personality while also inspiring fashion enthusiasts who want to travel in style.
As Alia Bhatt continues to promote Heart Of Stone, her charisma and confidence shine through. Speaking about her character, Keya Dhawan, in the highly anticipated film, Alia effortlessly displayed her enthusiasm and excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.