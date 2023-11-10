Top 10 world news: India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Biden-Xi's meet, and more

United States President Joe Biden will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco on November 15 with the aim to "stabilise" recent tensions which brewed between the powers, said the US officials. In other news, The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, involving the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries, concluded on Friday (Nov 10) in the Indian capital New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of India held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on strategic and defence ties, cooperation in space and tech, and increased people-to-people contacts. In a shocking development from the sports world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect over excessive government interference.

"President Biden will indeed meet with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China in the San Francisco Bay area of California on November 15," stated a senior US official, while speaking to reporters on Thursday (Nov 9). "Our goal will be to try to take steps that indeed stabilise the relationship between United States and China, remove some areas of misunderstanding and open up new lines of communication. We are in competition with China, but we do not seek conflict confrontation or a new Cold War. We're for managing the competition responsibly,” he added.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Followed up on PM Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US this June. Our agenda covered advancing our strategic partnership, including elevating our defense ties, moving forward in space & tech, future logistics cooperation, and people-to-people contacts."

In a shocking development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect over excessive government interference. Following Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe’s decision to dissolve the board over widespread corruption charges and then with the Sri Lanka court intervening by restoring all expelled members, the ICC decided to suspend the board over questionable activities.

The so-called 'odd-even' traffic restriction scheme will not come into effect in Delhi as of now, the Indian capital's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday (Nov 10). The scheme, in which the movement of privately owned vehicles is restricted on the basis of their odd or even registration numbers, was supposed to be enforced from November 14, as the air quality of the city and nearby regions worsened in the past few days.

The surgeons in the United States have performed the world's first transplant of an entire eye in a procedure on a man. This has been hailed as a major breakthrough, but it's not sure the man will regain vision. For years, surgeons have been able to transplant corneas successfully, but the latest surgery involved removing part of the face and the whole left eye, which included its blood supply and the optic nerve of a donor.

Poland's liberal opposition parties reached a coalition agreement on Friday (Nov 10), stating that this would act as a "roadmap" for the fresh alliance if given a chance to take power. Donald Tusk, the opposition's candidate for prime minister said that in the coming years, they were ready to take responsibility of the country.

Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi's family member stated that the activist has ended her hunger strike after she was allowed to get medical treatment without wearing the compulsory head covering.

The lawmakers in Hong Kong have appealed to the authorities to take steps to prevent bedbugs from spreading in the city after a photo was widely circulated online in which bedbugs were seen on an Airport Express train, reported South China Morning Post.

Myanmar's military junta said that a major offensive in the country's northeast by an alliance of rebel groups was funded in part from profits earned by one of the groups from the region's lucrative drug trade. During a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council on Wednesday, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said that the current problem in the Shan state was triggered by "narcotic drug problems," the news agency Associated Press reported on Friday (Nov 10) citing local media.