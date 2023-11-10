Delhi air pollution: No odd-even rule to come into effect in India's national capital

India's national capital Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday (Nov 10) said that no odd-even traffic restriction scheme will come into effect in Delhi as of now.



The Delhi government's announcement came days after the decision regarding the scheme's implementation was left by the Supreme Court on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.



The Supreme Court, earlier this week, reacted over the worsening air quality in the national capital and had called the scheme "mere optics". The court had asked for proof of the success of the scheme.



The odd-even scheme, in which the movement of privately owned vehicles is restricted on the basis of their registration numbers, was supposed to be enforced from November 14.

Minister Rai said that the Delhi government will now consider the odd-even scheme's implementation after the air quality review after Diwali.



"An improvement is seen in pollution levels. The AQI, which was 450+, has now reached around 300. (So) the decision to implement odd-even from November 13-20 has been postponed. The situation will be analysed again after Diwali," the minister stated.

Rains bring respite for smog-enveloped Delhi

In Friday's hearing held in the Supreme Court on the air quality issue, the court stated that it referred to a report in which it was stated that vehicular pollution is reduced by 13 per cent after implementation of the odd-even scheme.



The court was further informed that the kilometres travelled also decreased by an estimated 37.8 lakh per day after the scheme was brought into effect.



A Delhi government affidavit added that this also decreased the fuel consumption per day by an average of 15 per cent during the scheme.