India-US 2+2 dialogue concludes, ministers discuss West Asia, Indo-Pacific

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue concluded on Friday (Nov 10) with ministers from both sides holding discussions encompassing strategic and defense ties, cooperation in space and tech, and emphasis on increased people-to-people contact.

In a post on X social media platform, the Indian foreign minister Jaishankar said, "Followed up on PM Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US this June. Our agenda covered advancing our strategic partnership, including elevating our defense ties, moving forward in space & tech, future logistics cooperation, and people-to-people contacts."

The talks also included discussions on the wider challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas war ongoing in the West Asian region. "Also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, South Asia, West Asia, and Ukraine conflict," he wrote.

With India being a collective voice of the Global South, the nation pledged further engagement in the region. New Delhi also reaffirmed its commitment to its collaboration with the US through multilateral partnerships.

"Thank US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for their friendship and contributions," Jaishankar added in the post.

The India-US 2+2 dialogue came shortly after Blinken held bilateral talks with Jaishankar where the two ministers had "open and productive conversation."

In a press briefing after the ministerial dialogue, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that during the meet, the ministers restated India's long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, which calls for a two state solution. He added that the ministers also called for an early resumption of dialogue condemning the terror attack by Hamas on October 7. A support for continued humanitarian aid to Gaza was also showed during the ministers dialogue.

Asked if talks around India-Canada row also featured in the key dialogue, Kwatra said, "We have been having consistent conversations with all our friends & partners. Our position has been explained on multiple occasions."

On video threats by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Indian foreign secretary Kwatra said that it "presents serious security concerns."

