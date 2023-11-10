Israel asks Western media to clarify the presence of photographers during Hamas attack

Israel has asked international outlets to explain how some of their photojournalists were present at the scene on Oct 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack, which according to Israeli authorities killed more than 1,400 people. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Gaza-based photojournalists are employed by top media outlets.

This came after pro-Israel watchdog group Honest Reporting published a report on Wednesday, revealing that photographers associated with news outlets, including The Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, and CNN, provided images which were apparently taken when the Oct 7 attack was ongoing.

In a statement, Israeli government spokesperson Nitzan Chen said that Israel was demanding explanations regarding the HonestReporting article, saying what the report had described "crosses every red line, professional and moral".

The report suggests that maybe the photojournalists had prior knowledge about the unprecedented attacks as the report called it "crosses every red line, professional and moral".

The report also attempts to establish a link between some of the photographers and the Palestine-based Hamas terror group.

The Israeli prime minister's office said it viewed with "utmost gravity" the suggestion that journalists working with international media had joined in covering the Hamas attack.

"These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics," it said.

Also read: Israel says its latest missile destroyer has hit first target

Watch this report: × Media outlets deny allegations

AP, Reuters and The New York Times have denied the allegations, with CNN saying that it had cut ties with one of the photographers named in the report. While commenting on his work, the outlet said that it had no reason to doubt the "journalistic accuracy".

"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct. 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship," it said.

"The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border. Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article," Reuters added.

(With inputs from agencies)