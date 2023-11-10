Video: Israel targeting hospitals in Gaza, say Palestinian officials

Israel has reportedly launched attacks targeting hospitals in Gaza. The nation has launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, said a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

These attacks are further stressing the Palestinian enclave's already struggling health system.

Simultaneous strikes

"The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours," said Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, while talking to Al Jazeera.

Al Shifa, the hospital Israel had alleged was being used by Hamas to hide its command centres and tunnels, is one of the hospitals being attacked, reports Reuters. Hamas militants have denied Israel allegations.

The spokesperson for the Hamas-led Ministry of Health also claimed that Israel targeted Gaza City's medical complex's courtyard and that casualties have been reported. However, he did not provide any further details.

Qidra also said that the Al-Rantisi Paediatric Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital "have been witnessing a series of direct attacks and bombardments" on Friday.

He stated that the Israeli strikes on Al-Rantisi's hospital grounds had set vehicles on fire, which were partly extinguished later.

Palestinian media as per Reuters has published video footage, purportedly of Al Shifa, on Friday. The footage, which is being widely shared on X, shows the aftermath of an Israeli attack on a parking lot, where journalists and Displaced Palestinians were taking shelter.

It shows people yelling and screaming in panic as an explosion is heard in the background. A man can also be seen with his leg bent at an unnatural angle, lying next to a pool of blood.

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised Hospital Al Shifa, Gaza diserang menggunakan misil American R9X Hellfire. Misil jenis ini tak hasilkan ledakan macam bom biasa tapi akan lepaskan beberapa bilah tajam macam mata pisau pada kelajuan tinggi. Dalam video nampak ada kaki mangsa terpotong.



pic.twitter.com/60bIwiOTdd — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) November 10, 2023 × Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.

Human rights organisations concerned

Human Rights Watch, taking to social media platform X, expressed its concern and said: "With ongoing strikes and fighting nearby (Al Shifa), we are gravely concerned about the well-being of thousands of civilians there, many children among them, seeking medical care and shelter."

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war began with the militant group launching an attack on October 7th. The conflict, that has already stretched beyond a month, has to date resulted in the loss of more than 12,000 lives — 1,400 in Israel, and at least 10,812 (with about 40 per cent of them children) in Gaza as per the latest numbers.