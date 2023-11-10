ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect over excessive government interference

In a shocking development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect over excessive government interference. Following Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe’s decision to dissolve the board over widespread corruption charges and then with the Sri Lanka court intervening by restoring all expelled members, the ICC decided to suspend the board over questionable activities.

While the ICC’s quarterly meeting is scheduled from November 18-21 in Ahmedabad, the board members, in a crisis call, met online on Friday to determine the future of Sri Lanka Cricket over the latest unfolding within the cricket board.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement.

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course."

Following losing to India by an embarrassing margin of 302 runs in Mumbai in World Cup 2023, there was an outcry from fans outside of the board in Colombo, for which even police personnel were deployed. A day later, on the past Sunday, Ranasinghe announced that he was dissolving the board over corrupt activities. He appointed an interim committee chaired by former World Cup winner Arjuna Ranatunga.

The next day, the Sri Lanka court altered the decision by removing the interim committee and bringing back the ousted officials until further notice.

With this being an ICC guideline breach, which says no government interference should happen within any full-member or newly-added member board, the governing body acted swiftly by suspending Sri Lanka Cricket.

While this suspension might surprise other members, the SLC had asked the ICC to take the extreme step, per the latest reports. Although ICC continues to recognise SLC president Shammi Silva, who is currently in India and also part of the Friday meeting, he is likely to attend the scheduled board meeting after the World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, SLC is the second Full Member to face suspension by the ICC in the past four years, after Zimbabwe Cricket suffered the same fate in 2019 for similar reasons.