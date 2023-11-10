World Cup: If Fakhar stays for 20-30 overs, we can achieve this – Babar on Pakistan's chances of beating ENG

Pakistan wouldn’t have been in this situation had Fakhar Zaman not played a blinder against New Zealand in Bengaluru, wherein he hammered his maiden CWC 2023 hundred, helping his team win by 20 runs (via DLS) and stay alive in the semis race. Come Saturday (Nov 11), Captain Babar Azam expects nothing less than his opener as Pakistan chase an improbable win over England to reach the World Cup final four.

New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka kept them ahead on NRR and almost closed doors for Pakistan; however, for the Men in Green to cruise through, they either have to beat England by more than 275 runs or chase whatever target they give in 2.3 overs – almost uncertain, but mathematically possible.

If England bats first, Pakistan will automatically get ruled out of the semis race, but if Pakistan bats first, we probably have to wait for the game to get over to know who faces India in the semis of the World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media on the match eve, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sounded confident of banking on the opportunity and turning this improbable win percentage into a reality. Explaining how Pakistan plans to beat England by the required margin, Babar said if Fakhar stays on the crease for 20-30 overs, Pakistan can go for the target.

"We can't just go in and start firing blindly - we want that but with proper planning, how we want to play the first 10 overs, then the next 20 - how we have to achieve that target.

"There are a lot of things in this, like a partnership, which player will stay on the pitch for how long. If you ask me, I would say if Fakhar is in the match for 20 or 30 overs, we can achieve that. Then follow up with Rizwan, Iftikhar. We can do this, and we have planned for this," Babar said of his attacking opener, Fakhar Zaman.

Babar eager to finish tournament on high

Being aware of his under-par performance in this edition, Babar feels it took him and his team some time to acclimatise to conditions at different venues; however, considering the stage as things stand, he is looking forward to contributing more with the bat to see his team through into the World Cup semis.