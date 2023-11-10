World Cup 2023, England vs Pakistan – Match preview and result prediction

The second-last league match of the World Cup 2023 between England and Pakistan will eventually decide the fourth semi-finalist outside of the confirmed three - India, South Africa and Australia. While the defending champions, England, are out of the race owing to the mediocre performance in this edition, Pakistan still has an outside chance of sealing an improbable top-four finish. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

Impossible or possible for Pakistan?

Following New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last league game, they almost punched their semis ticket on better NRR; however, for Pakistan to cruise through, they must beat England by more than 275 runs or chase whatever total they give inside 2.3 overs.

Though on most days, such a scenario is impossible to achieve, mathematically, it’s still possible, so unless England bats first, or in another case, if Pakistan bats first, we have to wait till the last ball is bowled to find out who faces India in the semis of the World Cup 2023.

Considering the best-case scenario for Pakistan (if they bat first), they need to get off to an emphatic start, and their last match’s hero, Fakhar Zaman, should produce a similar inning. Captain Babar Azam and the struggling middle-order must pull up their socks, while their bowlers must be on top of their games.

England eye pride with a win

England has all but pride to play for in their final CWC 2023 league game. Having won just two of the eight contested matches, England will eye to win their successive game in this edition, cementing their place inside the top eight and qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ben Stokes, the centurion against the Netherlands, will again hogg all limelight as England wish to end their dismal campaign on a high.

Result Prediction

Even though a Pakistan win will send shock waves to the cricket world, the probability of England winning this high-octane clash looks higher.

Here are the predicted playing XIs of England and Pakistan –

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Gus Atkinson