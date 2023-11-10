In a major breakthrough, surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

The surgeons in the United States have performed the world's first transplant of an entire eye in a procedure on a man. This has been hailed as a major breakthrough, but it's not sure the man will regain vision.

For years, surgeons have been able to transplant corneas successfully, but the latest surgery involved removing part of the face and the whole left eye, which included its blood supply and the optic nerve of a donor.

The surgeons then grafted them onto Aaron James, a lineworker from Arkansas who survived a 7,200-volt electric shock in Jun 2021.

The 46-year-old suffered extensive injuries including the loss of his left eye, his dominant left arm above the elbow, his nose and lips, front teeth, left cheek area and chin.

James was referred to NYU Langone Health for facial transplants. The procedures were carried out by the hospital on May 27.

Previously, transplantation of an entire eye has been successful to some extent in animals, where they have restored partial vision. But it was never done before by a living person.

Meanwhile, the surgeons have revealed that James was recovering well from the dual transplant. They also said that the donated eye looked remarkably healthy.

Dr Eduardo Rodriguez, one of the leading surgeons on the team, said: "The mere fact that we've accomplished the first successful whole-eye transplant with a face is a tremendous feat many have long thought was not possible."

"We've made one major step forward and have paved the way for the next chapter to restore vision," Dr Rodriguez added.

Dr Rodriguez told ABC News "We're not claiming that we are going to restore sight. But there's no doubt in my mind we are one step closer".

"This is a huge deal," Kia Washington, a professor of surgery at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, who has been working in the same field for 15 years, told AFP, commending her peers.

James had surgery in his left eye, and his right eye still works. In an interview, James said that "I can see out of it, that's great. But if it'll kick-start the next path in the medical field, then I'm all for it."