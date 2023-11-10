Myanmar: Military junta says offensive by rebel groups funded by drug trade

Myanmar's military junta said that a major offensive in the country's northeast by an alliance of rebel groups was funded in part from profits earned by one of the groups from the region's lucrative drug trade, the news agency Associated Press reported on Friday (Nov 10) citing local media. During a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council on Wednesday, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said that the current problem in the Shan state was triggered by "narcotic drug problems."

“Earnings from narcotic drugs were spent on seizing power through the armed struggle. Such a plan was covered by drug production and trafficking,” General Hlaing added. Hlaing accused the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), one of the rebel groups, of drug trafficking. The MNDAA denied this allegation.

Since October 27, the MNDAA, the Arakan Army (AA) and other ethnic groups launched a military operation against the junta. The fiercest fighting has been reported near Myanmar's border with China in Shan where the rebel groups' offensive has taken multiple towns and military outposts in recent weeks.

Drug trade funding rebel groups

The Associated Press reported that the drug trade in Myanmar has been attributed to various ethnic minority groups for funding their armed movement. Army personnel, especially those at the regional level, have also been accused of involvement.

Meanwhile, during Wednesday's defence and security council meeting, Acting President Myint Swe warned that Myanmar was in critical condition and could be torn apart if the military did not take action against the groups which carried out the offensive.

Around 50,000 displaced in Shan state

On Friday, the United Nations said that around 50,000 people had been displaced in Shan, where artillery shelling and airstrikes were continuing, and some crossed into China.

The ongoing offensive has put further pressure on the junta which is already facing economic sanctions, a shortage of foreign exchange and a corruption crisis.

Myanmar's neighbour China is alarmed by the deteriorating situation and urged all parties in Myanmar to stop fighting immediately. The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that Beijing would ensure security and stability at its border with Myanmar.

"China is highly concerned about the conflict in northern Myanmar and urges all parties concerned in Myanmar to immediately cease fire and stop fighting, pay practical attention to China's security concerns, and work with China to maintain the safety of China-Myanmar co-operation projects and business personnel," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.