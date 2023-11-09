Myanmar: Armed rebellion puts country at risk of breaking apart, says junta-backed president

Myanmar’s junta-backed president said that the country is at risk of breaking apart if the military cannot manage the joint offensive by ethnic armed groups along the border with China, reported the state media, on Thursday (Nov 9).

Three ethnic insurgent armies – supported by other armed groups opposing the government – in the military-ruled country’s northern Shan State, where fighting has reportedly raged for two weeks now have overrun dozens of military posts and captured border crossings, as well as roads which carry out trade with China.

These actions along the border have become the Myanmar junta’s biggest challenge to its authority since it seized power following a coup in 2021, as per analysts. The attacks are said to be taking place on junta bases in the north, northeast, northwest and southeast by pro-democracy and ethnic minority insurgents.

‘Country will split’

Speaking at a national defence and security council meeting, Myint Swe, president of the state administration council said, “If the government does not effectively manage the incidents happening in the border region, the country will be split into various parts.”

“It is necessary to carefully control this issue. As now is an important time for the state, the entire people need to support Tatmadaw,” he added, referring to the military.

Myint Swe served as the vice president under the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi which was ousted by the military over two years ago. He was later appointed as the president by the junta.

Can armed groups beat the military-backed government?

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army, as per AFP, claimed to have seized dozens of military outposts and blocked vital trade routes to China, in what is said to be one of the most significant setbacks that the junta has witnessed since it took power.

While the military has responded with airstrikes and artillery bombardments forcing thousands to leave their home, it has been unable to recover the ground they have lost during the fighting, as per media reports.

The junta has also previously admitted to losing control of key trade towns on the border with China to an alliance of guerrilla factions but had not commented on the progress of the fighting.

There have also been reports of clashes elsewhere across the country between the military and opposition fighters, which could not be immediately verified.

People’s Defence Forces (PDF), a group which is said to have sprung up since the coup, had set “fire to government buildings, roads and bridges” in several townships in the country’s northern Sagaing, the national security meeting was told, according to AFP.

Earlier this week, the group also claimed to have seized the town of Kawlin in Sagaing.

China confirms casualties

On Tuesday (Nov 7), Beijing, which is said to be a major junta ally and arms supplier, confirmed that there have been Chinese casualties due to firing from Myanmar fighting spilling over onto China’s side of the border.

However, the foreign ministry spokesperson did not give any further details about how many Chinese people were killed or wounded.

“Chinese citizens who have already been in the local areas of intense conflict should pay close attention to the development of the situation and move to safety or return to China,” said China’s foreign ministry on Thursday (Nov 9), in a statement.

It also urged citizens to stay away from areas with “fierce conflicts” and avoid travelling to Myanmar.