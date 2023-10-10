Myanmar: Dozens including children killed in deadly military strike on refugee camp

Twenty-nine people, including children and the elderly, were killed and dozens of others were injured in a military strike in northern Myanmar.

The military strike, as per an AFP report, targeted a camp for displaced people.

Children killed

Speaking to the news agency, a spokesperson for the ethnic rebel group controlling the area said that the dead include children and older people.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," said Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

Colonel Naw Bu revealed that the strike attack happened at around 11:30 pm on Monday night.

Drone attack?

The KIA is currently investigating the nature of the strike that struck the camp near Laiza town, situated along the border with China.

As per Colonel Naw Bu, they "did not hear any aircraft." This has prompted suspicions that the military may have employed a drone to carry out the strike.

The Kachin Independence Army, as per AFP, has been engaged in regular clashes with the Myanmar military for decades. The clashes, however, intensified following the military coup in 2021.

War crime

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday labelled the ruling military's attack on a refugee camp a "war crime".

"This act of military council is a war crime and a crime against humanity," said NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw.

Kyaw Zaw called on the international community "to take action," and said that the attack so close to China showed that the junta did not respect its neighbour.

This tragic incident adds to a series of violent events in the region, further underscoring the ongoing conflict and insecurity in Myanmar. In October of the previous year, military air strikes targeted a concert organised by the KIA, resulting in approximately 50 fatalities and 70 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)

