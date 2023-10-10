Afghanistan quake victims buried in a mass funeral near Herat

About 300 of the earthquake victims were buried in a mass funeral ceremony on Monday (Oct 9) in rural western Afghanistan. The earthquake killed more than 2,000 people two days ago.

"I thought I must have been dreaming, all the places were razed," said 30-year-old Ismail from Siah Ab village. He was quoted by AFP.

"No one is left."

Nayeb Rafi, a village, was once home to some 2000 families. But now, no building has been left standing there. There are piles of broken mud bricks everywhere.

"There are families who don't have anyone left alive," said 50-year-old Ali Mohammad. "No one is left, not a woman nor a child, no one."

"One family had twenty members buried in the rubble," he said, adding that only two members of the family survived because they happened to be out of the home.

According to the United Nations, "100 per cent" of homes in 11 villages in the rural Zenda Jan district were destroyed. The district is 30 kilometres northwest of Herat city.

Taliban regime's disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq said "people are trying to search and get their family out of debris".

Reports from the field described "a very bad situation", he told a news conference in the capital.

The disaster ministry said on Sunday that 2053 people had died.

"We can't give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux," Sayeq said Monday.

According to a World Health Organization estimate, more than 11,000 people were affected from 1655 families.

Aid trickled in Monday on trucks packed with food and blankets, and blue tents began to pop up among the ruins.

As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan's Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organisations.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.