Myanmar: Military junta marks rebel ceasefire even as clashes erupt

Myanmar's military junta on Sunday (Oct 15), erected roadblocks and deployed heavy security in the military-built capital Naypyidaw to mark the anniversary of rebel ceasefire agreed upon in the year 2015. Critics say that the ceasefire is now defunct.

For decades, dozens of rebel groups have fought with Myanmar's military over autonomy and control of lucrative resources. Ten of these groups had signed a Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).

Critics say that since military junta's 2021 coup, the ceasefire agreement is in tatters. The coup, that toppled civilian government by Aung San Suu Kyi sparked renewed fighting with some of the signatories of the government.

Officials from seven of the ten signatories attended the event in Naypyidaw, where barricades and plainclothes security were deployed.

Diplomats from Russia and China -- allies and arms suppliers of the internationally isolated junta -- also attended, as did a representative from India, which has been accused by rights groups of supplying the military.

Timor-Leste sent a representative although the day came just weeks after Myanmar's military junta ordered expulsion of its diplomat because of a meeting his government held with a shadow "National Unity Government" which is working to overturn the coup.

Several rebel groups have trained and armed anti-coup fighters battling to overturn the military regime.

Two of these groups: the Chin National Front (CNF) and the Karen National Union (KNU), have said last week that the coup made implementation of the previous agreement "impossible".

The KNU and the CNF have regularly fought with the military since its takeover, in the far east and west of the country respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

