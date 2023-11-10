Hong Kong comes under attack of bedbugs, lawmakers call for precautions

The lawmakers in Hong Kong have appealed to the authorities to take steps to prevent bedbugs from spreading in the city after a photo was widely circulated online in which bedbugs were seen on an Airport Express train, reported South China Morning Post.



The rail giant of Hong Kong, the MTR Corporation, on Friday (Nov 10) stated that a deep cleaning of the train was carried out by officials the night before after they received a report from passengers regarding bedbugs at around 9 pm (local time).



However, the company stated that they did not find any similar insects on the train. “The company immediately took the train back to the depot for thorough inspection and cleaning. No such discovery was made during the cleaning process,” a spokesman said.

Image of bedbugs goes viral

The image of bedbugs started circulating on social media platforms on Thursday night (Nov 9), in which an oval-shaped and brown-coloured creature is seen on a seat inside an Airport Express train.



Ivy Pest Control Corporation's consultant Henry Cheng Kwok-hang said that the insect present inside the photo was a bedbug, which belonged to the Cimex lectularius species.

“High-temperature steaming [by the MTR Corp] should suffice, but it’s hard to prevent more bedbugs from appearing on trains with so many travellers coming to the city … and no machine is capable yet of detecting bedbugs, unlike termites,” he stated while speaking to South China Morning Post.



“Bedbugs can hide in suitcases, carry-on luggage, the clothes people are wearing or even belts,” he added. Cheng stated that the travellers can also spread bedbugs in the community.



MTR Corp spokesperson stated that from the beginning of this week, it would carry out “high-temperature deep cleaning and pest control work” on all Airport Express, along with Disneyland line trains and high-speed rail, as well as the first-class compartments of carriages which are servicing the East Rail line.

The government was appealed by lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit to issue disinfection and cleaning guidelines to hospitals, public transport operators, cinemas and schools, as well as to carry out high-temperature deep cleaning regularly.



“If there is a major outbreak, the government should send pest control teams to help underprivileged households, including elderly, low-income families and people with disabilities,” he stated.



Legislator Edward Leung Hei stated that ships and flights as well as luggage on board, which are coming from high-risk areas of bedbug infestation, should be disinfected.