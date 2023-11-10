LIVE TV
US President Biden set to meet China's Xi on November 15 to 'stabilise' ties

Washington DC, United StatesEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. Photograph:(Reuters)

"Our goal will be to try to take steps that indeed stabilise the relationship between United States and China, remove some areas of misunderstanding and open up new lines of communication," said a senior administration official. 

United States President Joe Biden will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco on November 15 with the aim to "stabilise" recent tensions which brewed between the superpowers, said the US officials.

"Our goal will be to try to take steps that indeed stabilise the relationship between United States and China, remove some areas of misunderstanding and open up new lines of communication," stated a senior administration official, in embargoed comments late on Thursday (Nov 9), as reported by AFP.
 

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.

(With inputs from agencies)

