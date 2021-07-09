Top 10 world news: Biden says Afghans must decide own future, Chinese incursions in South China Sea and more

Amid criticism from locals over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden in a recent speech justified his decision to withdraw US military forces from Afghanistan, stating that US has finished it's business in the war-torn country. He added that instead of sacrificing another generation of Americans in an unwinnable conflict, the Afghan people must decide their own future. Meanwhile, after capturing Torghundi border port, the Taliban claims that they now hold over 85 per cent of the country's territory.

In other news, even five years after the landmark South China Sea ruling, by an international arbitration court, rejecting China's claim to the waters along the "Nine Dash Line", local fishermen say that Chinese vessels in the area are more frequent than ever.

Click on headlines to read more

US achieved its goals, Afghans must decide own future: President Joe Biden

During his speech on the country, President Joe Biden said that the US has achieved its objectives in Afghanistan and that now is the perfect time to leave.

Five years after South China Sea ruling, China's presence around Philippines only growing

Five years after an international arbitration ruling rejected China's claims to the waters around Philippines, Chinese boats in the area are more frequent than ever.

Taliban captures key border crossing with Turkmenistan

In a statement released by the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Taliban forces had captured Torghundi border port, a vital crossing with Turkmenistan.

Chinese Sinovac vaccine lead scientist in Indonesia dies of suspected coronavirus

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar, the lead scientist of China's Sinovac vaccine trial has died of a suspected case of coronavirus.

'Not going to happen for quite a while': Canada won't allow unvaccinated tourists

According to the government of Justin Trudeau, foreigners who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed into Canada for a while.

Australia rejects accusation of meddling in rollout of Chinese jab in Papua New Guinea

Rejecting Chinese allegations that Australia was meddling in the rollout of chinese COVID-19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea, Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja says that Papua New Guinea had already made its decision about the vaccine.

UN Security Council backs African Union bid to broker Ethiopia dam deal

In a dispute over the GERD dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, members of the United Nations Security Council backed mediation efforts by the African Union, urging the parties to resume dialogue.

Ukraine proposes sanctions against top Belarus security officials, Lukashenko's son

The Ukrainian government has proposed introducing personal sanctions against 52 Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko's son Viktor, for their alleged involvement in falsifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and human rights violations.

Since leaving office in January, Trump charged $50,000 from secret service agents protecting him

A Washington Post investigation revealed that former President Donald Trump's businesses have charged the US Secret Service over $50,000 for rooms used by US Secret Service personnel since he left office in January.

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

After a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, at least 52 people died, 20 were injured, and many more may be trapped.