Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.

Thirty injured, 52 killed

Hundreds of distraught relatives and other workers waited in the street anxiously while the fire raged inside.

Almost 24 hours after it erupted in Rupganj, an industrial town outside of Dhaka, the fire still raged at Hashem Food and Beverage factory.

(Photograph:AFP)