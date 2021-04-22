Top 10 world news: Biden opens climate summit, Nobel laureates demand action, and more

US President Joe Biden on Thursday opened an international climate summit. Meanwhile, more than 100 Nobel laureates, including Dalai Lama, have urged world leaders to take urgent action against fossil fuel expansion.

Dalai Lama, 100 other Nobel laureates urge stop on fossil fuel expansion

Penning an open letter on the occasion of Earth Day, Dalai Lama and more than 100 other Nobel laureates have urged the world leaders to take immediate action on the climate crisis.

Russia to withdraw troops from military drills in Crimea

The drills come amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine's Western allies, who have expressed concerns about a build-up of Russian forces on the border and military exercises in Crimea.

'No nation can solve this crisis on their own': Biden opens climate summit

US President Joe Biden on Thursday opened an international climate summit in which he said that Washington "isn't waiting" to lead on a "moral and economic imperative" issue.

Germany in talks with Russia to buy 30 million Sputnik V jabs

The move comes amid the strained relations between the EU and Russia over a number of issues including Kremlin opposition Alexei Navalny's health and the crisis at the Ukrainian border.

Arctic sizzled in 2020, the warmest year for Europe too

The continent in 2020 was nearly half a degree Celsius hotter than the next warmest year, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Experts warn second recession in case of another lockdown in Japan

Some analysts have warned that the decision may push the country into another recession if the retailers are again asked to close their businesses.

Virginia governor signs bill to legalise marijuana possession from July 1

The decision has been taken after citing reports that Black residents were more than three times likely to be arrested for possessing the drug but in small amounts.

Start conserving: California governor declares drought emergency in 2 counties

California is now bracing itself for yet another year of drought and wildfire after massive destruction took place last year.

Armed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia - Rights commission

Benishangul-Gumuz has seen a surge of ethnic violence in recent months, including an attack in December that killed more than 200 civilians.

Italian police arrest man connected to 2016 Nice attack

Endri Elezi, a 28-year-old Albanian, is suspected of 'supplying weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel', the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14, France's Bastille Day national holiday, a police statement said.