'No nation can solve this crisis on their own,' says Biden as he opens virtual climate summit

US President Joe Biden on Thursday opened an international climate summit in which he said that Washington "isn't waiting" to lead on a "moral and economic imperative" issue.

"The cost of inaction keeps mounting. The United States isn't waiting," Biden said in his address of the two-day summit being hosted virtually by the White House.

Biden said that he aims to build infrastructure that can produce and deploy cleaner technology for "those we harness today and those we will invent tomorrow".

He said that he has spoken to climate experts and sees a "prosperous" and an "equitable" future.

The US president also talked about a host of actions that the US is taking to fight climate change, in which he talked about the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their infrastructure, the building of green hydrogen, among others.

"The US sets out on the road to cut greenhouse gases by half at the end of this decade," Biden said.

"These steps will set America on a path at net zero emissions of the economy by no later than 2050."

But, he warned, "no nation can solve this crisis on their own".