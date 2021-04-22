Italian police arrest man connected to 2016 Nice attack

Italian police confirmed Thursday they have arrested a man suspected of supplying weapons to the man who rammed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd in the southern French city of Nice in 2016, killing 86 people.

Endri Elezi, a 28-year-old Albanian, is suspected of "supplying weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel", the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14, France's Bastille Day national holiday, a police statement said.

He was picked up on Wednesday evening at Sparanise, near the southern Italian city of Naples, by officers acting on a European arrest warrant issued by the French authorities.

According to French sources, Elezi, known as "Gino", is accused of providing Bouhlel with an assault rifle.

He is among eight people ordered last month by the Paris appeals court to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack. The trial will not take place until 2022.