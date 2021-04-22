Start conserving: California governor declares drought emergency in 2 counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency in two North California counties on Wednesday.

The declaration has been specifically targeted to Mendocino and Sonoma counties where the drought conditions are worse than the rest of the state.

Also read | Drought along California-Oregon border revives debate on water rights

California is now bracing itself for yet another year of drought and wildfire after massive destruction took place last year.

"Oftentimes we overstate the word historic, but this is indeed a historic moment, certainly historic for this particular lake, Mendocino," the governor said.

Also read | 'India addressing climate change issue efficiently'

Newsom has also urged cities to prepare for water shortage in the upcoming months even though the Governor has not yet declared a drought emergency. However, the State Water Resources Control Board has issued warnings to 40,000 water rights holders to start conserving water.

“If you’re in a different part of the state, you probably need to know that this will one day happen to you,” Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources, said.