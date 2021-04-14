India addressing climate change issue efficiently 

With climate change becoming an eyesore for the world, India has been making several attempts to fight it with path-breaking moves.

Aiming towards making the industrial sector energy efficient, India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency launched the Perform, Achieve, and Trade scheme on July 4, 2012.

Industries achieving the set targets are given incentives in the form of energy-saving certificates and the ones that fail to achieve the targets are penalised calculated on what remains to be achieved.

Addressing audiences at TERI's annual flagship event World Sustainable Development Summit in February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about safeguarding the health of our planet by thinking out of the box and investing in the youth of our country.

He also emphasised attaining Climate Justice as a measure towards the sustainable climate. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about India's progress towards attaining the goals set for 2030 at the Paris agreement in 2015.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India’s annual renewable energy capacity has been exceeding that of coal-based thermal power since 2017.

In addition to this, Prime Minister also said that India to have 220 Giga Watts of renewable energy capacity by 2020. Currently, our renewable energy capacity is 136 Giga Watts.

In March 2019, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change launched the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) making India the first country to launch a national plan on sustainable cooling.

The responsibility of successfully tackling climate change does not entirely rely upon the government alone. Laxman Singh, a climate crusader from Rajasthan, has been building water conservation and natural resource management systems in the rural, drought-prone districts of the state since 1977.