Germany in talks with Russia to buy 30 million Sputnik V jabs

Germany is in talks with Russia to purchase the latter's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the German state of Saxony confirmed on Thursday.

"Germany is negotiating 3 x 10 million doses for June, July, August. The prerequisite for this is the swift EMA approval of the vaccine," Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer wrote on Twitter.

Kretschmer also discussed the supply with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his tweet was posted after his meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Kremlin in a statement confirmed Kretschmer speaking with Putin in a phone call in which the former talked about collective efforts to fight Covid-19.

"Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to cooperate with German partners to this end, in particular to organise deliveries and joint production of vaccines," the statement said.

The move comes amid the strained relations between the EU and Russia over a number of issues including Kremlin opposition Alexei Navalny's health and the crisis at the Ukrainian border.

Berlin gathered controversy earlier in April when it said talks had begun with Kremlin for buying doses of the Sputnik vaccine without waiting for a coordinated response from the EU, news agency AFP reported.

