Top 10 world news: Biden lands in Dublin, NPR quits Twitter, and more

In the latest, US president Joe Biden has arrived in Dublin as part of his Northern Ireland tour to mark he 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal. In India, 7,380 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, making it the most recent single-day rise. In other news, US radio NPR has quit Twitter over 'state-affiliated media' label.

Click on the headlines for more.

US radio NPR has announced that it will no longer post anything on its official Twitter handles following a tiff with the platform's CEO Elon Musk over the label assigned to it. NPR's chief executive says the decision has been taken to protect the network's credibility and to help it continue to produce journalism without "a shadow of negativity."

US President Joe Biden is in Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal. He will be in Belfast on Wednesday. Biden is expected to stress that he has a "strong desire" to increase US investment in Ireland during meetings with political leaders.

A video allegedly showing a Ukrainian prisoner of war being beheaded has surfaced on social media and is garnering reactions from across the world, including Russia and the United Nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russian "beasts" for the video and vowed justice for his country.

India has been witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past few days, and the trend continued on Wednesday (April 12) as the nation registered a single-day rise of 7,830 cases. The nation had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 Covid cases on September 1, last year—meaning Wednesday’s fresh case count is the highest in 223 days.

Russia conducted a new intercontinental ballistic missile test launch overnight and said that the ‘advanced’ ICBM successfully struck a target at a firing range in Kazakhstan. The massive test comes weeks after Russia suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Most details of the test still remain a mystery, but according to experts, what Russia tested was a powerful Topol-ME system.

Ethiopia witnessed a sixth day of turmoil on Tuesday as several people in the Amhara region were shot during demonstrations against federal government plans to integrate local defence forces into the police and national army. Amhara is the second biggest of Ethiopia's 11 regions and has been shrouded by days of protests against the government's plans. Protesters say the move would leave Amhara vulnerable to attack from other regions.

Twitter owner Elon Musk in a rare wide-ranging interview opened up on takeover of the social media company and the wave of lay offs in the Silicon Valley shortly after he took over the company last year. Asked about his first impressions of Twitter, Musk chuckled and said that he thought of it as "a really nice office building".

A little more than two years after electing one of the most inclusive parliament, New Zealand has reached gender equality in the cabinet - meaning, for the first time ever, the country will witness an equal number of men and women in the top decision-making body.

A woman who had gone missing was discovered alive inside a submerged car in Texas's Lake O' the Pines. A fisherman noticed the Jeep near a boat ramp and reported the matter to authorities, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.